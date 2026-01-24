Enjin Coin (ENJ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $58.56 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $58.56 million and $6.53 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,410.68 or 1.00025858 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,252.97 or 0.99849421 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,960,116,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,925,532,106 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
