Coin98 (C98) Tops One Day Volume of $4.75 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $22.23 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000980 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,998,914 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

