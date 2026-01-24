Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 1572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Halma Stock Performance

Halma Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07.

Halma plc is a United Kingdom–based group of specialist technology companies that develop products and services designed to protect and improve lives. The company focuses on safety, health and environmental markets, bringing together a portfolio of engineering-led businesses that design, manufacture and distribute sensing, detection, monitoring and control technologies. Its offering is aimed at reducing risk, improving safety outcomes and supporting regulatory compliance across a range of industrial, commercial and medical settings.

Halma’s subsidiaries supply a broad array of hardware and software solutions, including sensors and detection systems for fire, gas and hazardous conditions, medical devices and diagnostics, environmental and water-quality monitoring equipment, and related lifecycle services such as calibration, maintenance and technical support.

