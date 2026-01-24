American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,312 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $70,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,922 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.7%

American Express stock opened at $361.76 on Friday. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $387.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $249.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported ($11.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($15.41). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Express from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Stories

