Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 17,650 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $49,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 979.2% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $1,070,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,321.36. This trade represents a 31.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,858,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,843.36. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 216,464 shares of company stock worth $27,687,068 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler upgraded ANET to Overweight and raised its price target (to $159), citing a "year of refresh" as hyperscalers shift capex from chips to network infrastructure (800G/1.6T adoption). The upgrade reinforces the consensus Buy posture and is being cited as a primary reason for recent upside momentum.

Neutral Sentiment: ANET posted a strong short-term move (a high-volume rally noted by Zacks), which signals investor interest and liquidity — but Zacks warns that recent earnings estimate revision trends may not sustain the move without confirmatory earnings/capex data. Momentum is present, but fundamentals and guidance will need to follow.

Neutral Sentiment: General sector coverage highlights cloud and AI infrastructure as themes investors can use for exposure; this is background tailwind for Arista but not company-specific news that directly moves the stock. Treat as thematic support rather than a catalyst.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SEC filings show Kenneth Duda sold shares in recent January transactions (two filings totalling ~56,000 shares at about $128.43 each). Insider sales can raise short-term caution among investors, especially given Arista's customer concentration and high valuation.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.44.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.5%

ANET stock opened at $136.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average of $133.71. The firm has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 39.73%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

