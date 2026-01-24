Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 2,900 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 175.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $234.91 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.09. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.09.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

