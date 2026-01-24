Palu Trading Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (PALU)

Palu (PALU) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Palu has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Palu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Palu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Palu has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Palu alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,419.25 or 0.99892713 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Palu Profile

Palu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Palu’s official Twitter account is @palucto.

Palu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Palu (PALU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Palu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Palu is 0.00178936 USD and is down -9.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,719,578.30 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Palu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Palu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Palu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Palu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Palu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.