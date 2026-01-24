Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) versus UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Financial Analysis

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) and UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Airgain has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTStarcom has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and UTStarcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -10.87% -16.03% -10.43% UTStarcom N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

52.8% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of UTStarcom shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Airgain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Airgain and UTStarcom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 1 0 4 0 2.60 UTStarcom 1 0 0 0 1.00

Airgain presently has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 36.26%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than UTStarcom.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airgain and UTStarcom”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $60.60 million 0.90 -$8.69 million ($0.50) -9.10 UTStarcom $10.88 million 2.25 -$4.37 million N/A N/A

UTStarcom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airgain.

Summary

Airgain beats UTStarcom on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas. It offers embedded and NimbeLink embedded moderms; custom cellular solutions; cellular IoT development; cellular IoT development kits; and IoT data plans. In addition, the company provides 5G connectivity, smart repeaters, and fixed wireless access; asset tracking solutions, devices, and partners; and external antennas, fleet antennas, IoT antennas, network antennas, vehicle networking, partner solutions, and accessories. It offers its products under the Antenna Plus brand. It serves industrial, consumer, automotive fleet, enterprise, energy, medical, transportation, agriculture, services, and public safety markets. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products. The company also offers packet optical and network synchronization products. It serves telecommunications operators and equipment distributors. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

