Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $123.28 million and $43.74 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,883,402,411 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

