MetFi (METFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42.61 Thousand

MetFi (METFI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. MetFi has a total market cap of $11.14 million and $42.61 thousand worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetFi has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One MetFi token can now be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetFi Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 450,244,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,237,044 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 450,244,810.97361205 with 277,201,548.20476608 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.05456846 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $46,823.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

