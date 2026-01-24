Undeads Games (UDS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million

Undeads Games (UDS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Undeads Games has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Undeads Games has a market capitalization of $291.53 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Undeads Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Undeads Games token can currently be bought for $2.42 or 0.00002700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Undeads Games Token Profile

Undeads Games’ genesis date was April 29th, 2024. Undeads Games’ total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,635,391 tokens. The official message board for Undeads Games is medium.com/@undeadscom. Undeads Games’ official Twitter account is @undeadscom. The Reddit community for Undeads Games is https://reddit.com/r/undeads and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Undeads Games is undeads.com.

Buying and Selling Undeads Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Undeads Games (UDS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Undeads Games has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 99,254,615.68258926 in circulation. The last known price of Undeads Games is 2.42945519 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,077,407.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://undeads.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Undeads Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Undeads Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Undeads Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

