Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,528 iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH

Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 217.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $188.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.77. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $132.93 and a twelve month high of $190.13.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

