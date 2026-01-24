Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,606 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.6% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $123,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 260,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,837,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Birch Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Financial Group LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Arete Research raised shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.
Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Seeking Alpha reiterate a buy and say Q1 2026 could produce an outsized performance, highlighting potential near-term revenue catalysts that could support the stock if results beat expectations. Disney: Q1 2026 May Bring Forth Outsized Performance – Reiterate Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks notes Disney’s heavy capital deployment into Experiences (new parks, cruise ships, and pricing power) should drive long-term growth even though it pressures margins now — a constructive long-term thesis for investors focused on cash returns from parks. Will Disney’s Experiences Investments Pay Off Over the Long Term?
- Positive Sentiment: Reports of a major new theme park development in Disney’s backyard and recent operational upgrades (guest-driven park changes, permit approvals for employee housing in Central Florida) point to capacity expansion and improved staffing stability — both supportive of park margins over time. A major new theme park is coming to Disney’s backyard
- Positive Sentiment: Disney received a major permit approval for its Central Florida attainable-housing community, which helps alleviate staffing/commuting constraints for parks and resorts — a small but tangible operational positive. Disney’s Central Florida Attainable Housing Community Gets Major Permit Approval
- Neutral Sentiment: New documentary coverage (Disneyland Handcrafted) and the return of long-standing park traditions are positive for brand and guest engagement but have limited near-term financial impact. ‘Disneyland Handcrafted’ sheds light on Walt Disney’s Disneyland dream and the team that made it come true
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces on AI outline two potential ways Disney could leverage AI to improve content personalization and operational efficiency — promising but speculative and unlikely to move near-term results on its own. 2 Ways AI Could Help Disney Stock Turn Things Around
- Negative Sentiment: Barron’s warns the CEO succession due “early 2026” is a make-or-break moment for the stock; leadership uncertainty can weigh on investor confidence and valuation until a clear successor emerges. Disney Expects a New CEO in ‘Early 2026.’ Why It’s a Make-or-Break Call for the Stock.
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting CEO Bob Iger’s increased FY25 compensation and prolonged succession chatter raises governance and uncertainty concerns among investors, putting short-term pressure on sentiment. Disney CEO Bob Iger’s FY25 Pay Swells to $48.8 Million as Succession Talk Drags On and Power Games Take Center Stage
- Negative Sentiment: Industry chatter (including comments from former execs) and a mention of a price-target cut on cable shows (Jim Cramer coverage) add to negative headlines that can amplify selling pressure while leadership questions persist. Jim Cramer Mentions Disney (DIS) Price Target Cut
- Negative Sentiment: Former TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer’s public comments on who should lead Disney (and wider media consolidation commentary) feed the succession narrative and could increase headline-driven volatility. Former TikTok CEO Mayer Weighs In on US Deal, Disney and Warner Bros.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Walt Disney Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
