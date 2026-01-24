Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,606 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.6% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $123,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 260,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,837,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Birch Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Financial Group LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Arete Research raised shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

