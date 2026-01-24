Van Strum & Towne Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,253,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,387,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,041,000 after buying an additional 698,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,312,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,496,000 after buying an additional 3,404,271 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,511,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,393,000 after buying an additional 505,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,404 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3223 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

