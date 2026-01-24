TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02, Zacks reports. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 22.56%.The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million.
TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $52.05.
TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.
Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriCo Bancshares
TriCo Bancshares Company Profile
TriCo Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Chico, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients. Offering a full suite of deposit accounts, lending solutions and digital banking tools, TriCo Bancshares combines personalized service with modern technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers.
The company’s core products and services include commercial and consumer lending, deposit and cash management solutions, mortgage banking, and agricultural financing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TriCo Bancshares
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.