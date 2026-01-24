Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Bought by Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,808 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,199,000 after buying an additional 2,127,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,402,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,471,000 after buying an additional 136,915 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,312,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,763,000 after buying an additional 158,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,572 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3005 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.