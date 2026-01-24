Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $863,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,903,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $72.63.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.

