TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 11,718 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares $TNA

TrueMark Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $6,801,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 236,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 174,934 shares in the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 140,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 96,716 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 121,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 68,916 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

TNA stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.42. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.44.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership.

