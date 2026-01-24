54,236 Shares in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH Acquired by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,095,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,819 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,439,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,350,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,974,000 after buying an additional 176,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,358,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after buying an additional 136,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 935,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

