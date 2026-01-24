Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Up 45.5% – Here’s Why

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 45.5% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,451,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 251,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland. It holds interests in Glenelg Vanadium, Kagoot Brook Cobalt, MacDougal Road, Keymet, Mascarene, Mount Raymond, and Porcupine properties located in New Brunswick; Pilley's Island and South Quarry properties located in Newfoundland; and Mitchell Brook property located in Nova Scotia.

