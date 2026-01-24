Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Up 45.5% – Here’s Why

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 45.5% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,451,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 251,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
- Positive Sentiment: Several alerts report GR shares trading roughly 45.5% higher intraday, flagging strong upside momentum that can attract additional short?term buying. Trading 45.5% Higher – What’s Next?
- Positive Sentiment: Other articles note a ~41.2% rise in separate snapshots of trading, indicating the move persisted across sessions and garnered repeated media attention. Stock Price Up 41.2% – What’s Next?
- Neutral Sentiment: The coverage is largely a series of algorithmic/republished alerts from the same publisher—many headlines repeat the same price-move theme with slight framing changes. This raises visibility but doesn’t itself confirm a fundamental catalyst. Trading 45.5% Higher – Should You Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: One article is titled to explain the move (“Here’s Why”), suggesting some analysis was attempted; investors should read it but verify any cited drivers against company disclosures. Stock Price Up 45.5% – Here’s Why
- Negative Sentiment: None of the linked pieces appear to cite a clear company-issued press release or material corporate news as the definitive catalyst; given GR’s tiny market cap, high beta and thin liquidity, the price jump may be driven by speculative flow and is therefore highly volatile and risky. Stock Price Up 45.5% – Should You Buy?
Great Atlantic Resources Trading Up 45.5%
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.42.
Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile
Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland. It holds interests in Glenelg Vanadium, Kagoot Brook Cobalt, MacDougal Road, Keymet, Mascarene, Mount Raymond, and Porcupine properties located in New Brunswick; Pilley's Island and South Quarry properties located in Newfoundland; and Mitchell Brook property located in Nova Scotia.
