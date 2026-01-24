Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Up 41.2% – Here’s Why

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 41.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 375,737 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 149,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Key Great Atlantic Resources News
Here are the key news stories impacting Great Atlantic Resources this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Several alerts report GR shares trading roughly 45.5% higher intraday, flagging strong upside momentum that can attract additional short?term buying. Trading 45.5% Higher – What’s Next?
- Positive Sentiment: Other articles note a ~41.2% rise in separate snapshots of trading, indicating the move persisted across sessions and garnered repeated media attention. Stock Price Up 41.2% – What’s Next?
- Neutral Sentiment: The coverage is largely a series of algorithmic/republished alerts from the same publisher—many headlines repeat the same price-move theme with slight framing changes. This raises visibility but doesn’t itself confirm a fundamental catalyst. Trading 45.5% Higher – Should You Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: One article is titled to explain the move (“Here’s Why”), suggesting some analysis was attempted; investors should read it but verify any cited drivers against company disclosures. Stock Price Up 45.5% – Here’s Why
- Negative Sentiment: None of the linked pieces appear to cite a clear company-issued press release or material corporate news as the definitive catalyst; given GR’s tiny market cap, high beta and thin liquidity, the price jump may be driven by speculative flow and is therefore highly volatile and risky. Stock Price Up 45.5% – Should You Buy?
Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Great Atlantic Resources
Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland. It holds interests in Glenelg Vanadium, Kagoot Brook Cobalt, MacDougal Road, Keymet, Mascarene, Mount Raymond, and Porcupine properties located in New Brunswick; Pilley's Island and South Quarry properties located in Newfoundland; and Mitchell Brook property located in Nova Scotia.
