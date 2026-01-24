Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Up 41.2% – Here’s Why

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 41.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 375,737 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 149,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Key Great Atlantic Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Great Atlantic Resources this week:

Get Great Atlantic Resources alerts:

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland. It holds interests in Glenelg Vanadium, Kagoot Brook Cobalt, MacDougal Road, Keymet, Mascarene, Mount Raymond, and Porcupine properties located in New Brunswick; Pilley's Island and South Quarry properties located in Newfoundland; and Mitchell Brook property located in Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.