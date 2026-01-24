American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel Sells 1,896 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $48,651.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 4.1%

AEO opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.