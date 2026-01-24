Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 590 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVR were worth $39,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth about $691,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,896,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of NVR by 28.3% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Down 1.3%

NVR opened at $7,658.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7,448.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,691.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $8,618.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Insider Transactions at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $130.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,952.70. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVR from $8,500.00 to $8,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,443.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.