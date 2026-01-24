Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 590 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVR were worth $39,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth about $691,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,896,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of NVR by 28.3% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
NVR Trading Down 1.3%
NVR opened at $7,658.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7,448.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,691.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $8,618.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 5.96.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,952.70. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVR from $8,500.00 to $8,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,443.00.
NVR Profile
NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.
Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.
