Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 23,331 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $30,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $223.86 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.67. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.38.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

