Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 19,547 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vistra were worth $37,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 18.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.20.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $160.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.47 and its 200 day moving average is $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $1,424,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,690.90. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at $51,772,476. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,794 shares of company stock worth $34,784,876. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Featured Articles

