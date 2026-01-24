Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 108.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 471,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,581 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $41,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,274,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,897,000 after buying an additional 6,840,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,989,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,339 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,690,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 4,365.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,641,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ opened at $98.05 on Friday.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $98.05 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $101.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

In other news, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $450,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,568,656.74. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 306,605 shares of company stock valued at $29,546,812 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

