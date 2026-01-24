Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 87,178 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 144.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.62.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,764. This represents a 61.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,625. This represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 698,076 shares of company stock worth $99,081,306 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $184.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

