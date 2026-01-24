Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.11 Million Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 167.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 213.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 917.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $169.66 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALAB. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Astera Labs from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.63.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $1,653,806.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,297 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,452.93. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 150,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total transaction of $24,927,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,574,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650,077.64. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 576,936 shares of company stock valued at $87,409,540 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

