Ali Sadri Sells 4,733 Shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CTO Ali Sadri sold 4,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $18,932.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 127,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,120. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ali Sadri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airgain alerts:

On Monday, November 24th, Ali Sadri sold 976 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $3,894.24.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.87. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13 million. Airgain has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 24.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Get Our Latest Report on AIRG

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.