Ali Sadri Sells 4,733 Shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2026

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CTO Ali Sadri sold 4,733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $18,932.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 127,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,120. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ali Sadri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 24th, Ali Sadri sold 976 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $3,894.24.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.87. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13 million. Airgain has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 24.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

