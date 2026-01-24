iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 233.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $235,149,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,189,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $163,058,000 after buying an additional 1,992,116 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,785,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $206,142,000 after buying an additional 1,310,373 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 19,822.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $96,126,000 after buying an additional 1,284,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,986,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $470,597.40. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,815.60. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 53,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,825 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Down 0.3%

EBAY stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.66.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Featured Articles

