iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,263 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.22.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $159.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $184.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.10%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

