Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $15.98 Million Stock Position in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Incyte worth $15,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of INCY opened at $101.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Incyte Corporation has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $112.29. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.61. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 24.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 54,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $5,254,438.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,740.70. This represents a 62.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $277,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,300. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,897 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,376. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus set a $119.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial set a $103.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Incyte

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.