Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Holdings in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,131 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Reddit were worth $18,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Reddit in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 8,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 68.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Reddit in the second quarter valued at $76,000.

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 63,427 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $12,223,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,184,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,282,236.16. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.81, for a total transaction of $3,506,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,669,477.98. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 509,511 shares of company stock valued at $111,394,344. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

RDDT stock opened at $218.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.17. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $282.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.54.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RDDT shares. Zacks Research downgraded Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price target on Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.18.

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

