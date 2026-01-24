Strs Ohio Has $48.42 Million Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Strs Ohio grew its position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BXP were worth $48,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in BXP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BXP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in BXP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BXP by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BXP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BXP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $79.00 target price on BXP in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on BXP from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BXP from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46. BXP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.01.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The company had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.47%.

Insider Activity at BXP

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 36,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,621,144.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $970,947.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,191.82. The trade was a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,710 shares of company stock worth $5,107,771. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

BXP Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.