Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,631 Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 36,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 27,878 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 130,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 45.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,471 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.81.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.4%

TSCO stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

