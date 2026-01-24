118,000 Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust $GSG Acquired by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Amundi grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities. The Trust is a commodity pool.

