Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 45,468 Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 138,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 366,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,040,000 after purchasing an additional 167,353 shares during the period. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $220.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $530.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.93. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $222.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.82.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

