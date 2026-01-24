Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 4,885 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 53,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,069,241 shares in the company, valued at $110,580,904.22. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $459,981.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,176.80. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $132.71 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $135.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mueller Industries has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLI

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.