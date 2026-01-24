Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,323.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $208.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $237.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.67.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $194.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.55. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $232.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.57. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

