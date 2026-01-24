Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Position in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $14,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in SBA Communications by 7.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 106.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $187.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.86. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $179.89 and a 12 month high of $245.16.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 29.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $237.00 target price on SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

