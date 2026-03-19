Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Applied Energetics Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 36,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 88,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Applied Energetics Trading Down 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $306.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

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Applied Energetics Company Profile

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Applied Energetics, Inc is a technology company specializing in the research, development and manufacturing of directed energy systems for defense and security applications. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, the company focuses on high power microwave (HPM) and high energy laser (HEL) technologies designed to neutralize or disable targets at the speed of light. Applied Energetics’ platforms are engineered to address evolving threats such as unmanned aerial systems, electronic attack scenarios and counter?personnel defense.

The company’s product portfolio includes pulsed power modules, microwave amplifiers and laser beam directors that can be integrated into ground, air or sea?based systems.

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