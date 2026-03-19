Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 71,837 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 12th total of 62,840 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on XCUR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exicure to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Exicure Stock Performance

About Exicure

XCUR opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. Exicure has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

(Get Free Report)

Exicure is a clinical?stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of next?generation genetic medicines through its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) delivery platform. This nanotechnology?based approach is designed to facilitate the intracellular delivery of oligonucleotide therapeutics, addressing longstanding challenges in targeting hard?to?reach tissues such as the central nervous system.

The company’s pipeline encompasses programs for neurological disorders—including Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease—as well as exploratory efforts in dermatological indications and oncology.

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