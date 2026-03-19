Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Stock Price Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Tokai Carbon Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

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About Tokai Carbon

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Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: TKCBY) is a Japan?based manufacturer specializing in a broad range of carbon and graphite products. Established in 1918, the company has built a reputation for supplying high?performance materials to industries such as steelmaking, secondary battery manufacturing, and semiconductor production. Its core product portfolio includes graphite electrodes used in electric arc furnaces, conductive carbon black for rubber and plastics, and fine carbon products engineered for precision applications.

The company operates through several business segments that serve key industrial markets.

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