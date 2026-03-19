SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €3.67 and last traded at €3.63. Approximately 245,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.54.

SGL Carbon Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $456.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.08.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

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SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; carbon-ceramic brake discs; body shell components; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearings and mechanical seals; commutator discs and carbon brushes; and temperature management materials, as well as other products.

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