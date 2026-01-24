Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,049,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,491,000 after buying an additional 2,751,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,812,000 after acquiring an additional 604,363 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,543,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,563,000 after acquiring an additional 929,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 46.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,507,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,203,000 after acquiring an additional 479,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 36.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,562,000 after purchasing an additional 330,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 90,459 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $13,088,512.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,080,418 shares in the company, valued at $301,015,680.42. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 90,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $13,088,512.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,599,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,467,827.50. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 576,936 shares of company stock worth $87,409,540 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $169.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 152.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.80.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.63.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

