iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.90 and last traded at $88.94. 179,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 147,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.11.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.75.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation.

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