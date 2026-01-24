NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVSF. TD Securities lowered NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS: NUVSF) is a Calgary-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the development of conventional and unconventional natural gas, natural gas liquids and light oil. The company’s primary operations are located within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, where it concentrates on advancing its asset base in the Montney formation of northeastern British Columbia.

NuVista’s technical approach emphasizes condensate-rich and liquids-rich gas plays, utilizing multi-stage drilling and completion techniques to enhance well productivity.

