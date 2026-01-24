TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TATT. Benchmark began coverage on TAT Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Jones Trading initiated coverage on TAT Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TAT Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Loop Capital set a $53.00 price target on TAT Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TATT

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TATT opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. TAT Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.90 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.89.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.27 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TATT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 125.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in TAT Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,454,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 555,286 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.