Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) versus Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Head to Head Contrast

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) and Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Stratus Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Stratus Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Stratus Properties has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henderson Land Development has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratus Properties $54.18 million 3.94 $1.96 million ($1.01) -26.47 Henderson Land Development $2.63 billion 6.92 $807.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Stratus Properties and Henderson Land Development”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Henderson Land Development has higher revenue and earnings than Stratus Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stratus Properties and Henderson Land Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratus Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Henderson Land Development 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

This table compares Stratus Properties and Henderson Land Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratus Properties -25.38% -2.57% -1.46% Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Henderson Land Development beats Stratus Properties on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use and multi-family properties. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations segment operates and manages department stores and supermarket-cum-stores. The Hotel Room Operation segment operates hotel properties. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials. It also engages in food and beverage, and travel operations. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

