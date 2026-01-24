Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 909,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,987,000 after purchasing an additional 301,959 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,064,000 after purchasing an additional 181,575 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 138,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,108,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,825,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $319.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.35. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $213.26 and a 12-month high of $325.25. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

